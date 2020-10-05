PHE Admit technical issue with daily COVID19 daily reporting figures

Interim Chief Executive, PHE , Michael Brodie said:

A technical issue was identified overnight on Friday 2 October in the data load process that transfers COVID-19 positive lab results into reporting dashboards. After rapid investigation, we have identified that 15,841 cases between 25 September and 2 October were not included in the reported daily COVID-19 cases. The majority of these cases occurred in most recent days.

Every one of these cases received their COVID-19 test result as normal and all those who tested positive who were advised to self-isolate.

NHS Test and Trace and PHE have worked to quickly resolve the issue and transferred all outstanding cases immediately into the NHS Test and Trace contact tracing system and I would like to thank contact tracing and health protection colleagues for their additional efforts over the weekend.

We fully understand the concern this may cause and further robust measures have been put in place as a result.