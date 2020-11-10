Pippa disappeared on 3 November 2020 from a garden of a property in Great Chart, she’s now been reunited with her elderly owners

A dog believed to have been stolen from an elderly couple near Ashford has been located and returned to its rightful owners.

Pippa, a cockapoo, disappeared on 3 November 2020 from a garden of a property in Great Chart. On the morning of Sunday 8 November, she was recovered by police from an address in All Saints Road, Hawkhurst, where she was being kept in an outside kennel. Checks uncovered a microchip which led to her being identified and just hours later officers were able to return her home.

Inspector Pat Griffiths said: ‘Pippa’s elderly owners were most distraught at her disappearance, especially in the current period of lockdown as she is a beloved pet and companion. We’re delighted we have been able to return Pippa home safe and well and this shows the importance of microchipping your pets. It is not only a legal requirement, but it can be vital in helping us find and return lost and stolen pets to their rightful owners.’

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information which may assist enquiries is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/200835/20. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or by using the anonymous online form.

Kent Police has an established team dedicated to education and enforcement in relation to dogs. Part of the team’s role is to help promote initiatives such as microchipping and to work with the charity DogLost to reunite missing or stolen dogs with their owners.