A Liberian-flagged oil tanker has been forced to anchor off the Isle of Wight amid terrorists are trying to seize control of the ship.

The 228-metre Nave Andromeda, set sail from Nigeria earlier this month, is currently under anchored to the East of the Isle of Wight near Ventnor.

The crew have taken secure refuge following the discovery of a number of stowaways on board, who are attempting to hijack the tanker.

A 3-mile exclusion zone has been put in place around the vessel, which can be clearly seen from high points in Shanklin and Ventnor.

Coastguard Rescue 175 helicopter from Lee-on-Solent has been circling the area as the situation unfolds.

A source has revealed that an operation involving the Armed Forces, including the Royal Navy and the Special Boat Service (SBS) is also underway

Hampshire Constabulary have positioned an officer on observation duty at the top of Cowleaze, monitoring the vessel from afar.