Police Appeal after firework put through letterbox of Southampton house

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a firework was put through the letter box of a house in Tennyson Road, Southampton.

The incident occurred at around 9pm on Thursday, October 15. The firework went off, causing scorch marks to the floor, walls and ceiling. Luckily no-one was injured although the residents were at home at the time.

Did you see anything usual around that time in Tennyson Road and adjoining Portswood Avenue? Please get in touch if you have any information or dash cam footage.

If you can help, please call 101, quoting reference 44200401366.