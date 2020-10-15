Police Appeal For Help Tracing Missing Teenagers Harley Faulkner and Kazie Spivey

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace two teenagers missing from Leeds.

Harley Faulkner, aged 14, and Kazie Spivey, aged 14, were reported missing on Monday.

They have links to Morley and Leeds city centre.

Harley is described as white, around 5ft 6, of medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen he was wearing a grey Adidas coat, North Face t-shirt and blue and white Nike trainers.

Kazie is described as white, around 5ft 3, of slim build and with long, light brown hair. Kazie wears glasses and when she was last seen she was wearing black jeans.

Anyone with information or anyone who believes they may have seen Harley and Kazie should contact police on 101, quoting log 1778 of 12/10.