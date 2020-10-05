Police appealing for help in locating a missing man from Wokingham

Carl Whitman, aged 40, was last seen between 2pm and 3pm this afternoon (4/10) in Shute End, Wokingham.

He is white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.

Carl was last seen wearing black jeans, an oversized grey jumper and rosary beads.

He is known to frequent Coventry, Lemington Spa, Brighton and London.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Chris Pike, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “We are appealing for help in locating Carl and are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“If you know where Carl is or think you have seen him please get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference 43200312087.”