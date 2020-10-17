Police are appealing for information following a report of a rape of a teenage boy in Gloucester

Officers received a report yesterday that the boy had been sexually assaulted in Tredworth Cemetery, Tredworth on Sunday 11 October. A cordon is in place while officers are at the scene.

Police are at the early stages of the investigation and inquiries are taking place in the local area. No arrests have been made at this stage.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage who was in the area of Tredworth Road, Cemetery Road or Eastern Avenue near to the Tesco Filling Station on 11 October between 8pm and 9.20pm to get in contact with us.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 496 of 16 October or submit information online to Gloucestershire Constabulary through this link: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-crime-that-has-already-been-reported/

You can also report information anonymously via the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The teenage boy is receiving support from specialist officers and partner agencies.