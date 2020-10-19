Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Colchester

A resident in Queen Elizabeth Way, near the junction with Mersea Road, found that there was a hole in their window sometime between 8pm and 10pm on Friday 16 October.

Silver paint had been sprayed around the smashed window pane.

Further investigation shows that someone had attempted to gain access to parts of the property sometime that day.

Anyone in the area who may have seen suspicious behaviour, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to get in touch with Colchester CID.

You can submit a report to Police via the Essex Police website or call 101. The crime reference number to quote is 42/168958/20.