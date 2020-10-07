Police are appealing for information following two separate robberies in Shoreham last night (Tuesday 6 October), which are believed to be linked.

Around 10.30pm, two teenagers were walking along Middle Road, close to the junction with Crown Road, when they were approached by three unknown youths.

The suspects assaulted both boys causing them to fall to the ground, and stole a rucksack containing a speaker, headphones, tobacco and an inhaler; and a bumbag containing a mobile phone, headphones, cards, clothes and tobacco.

It is believed they came from a small black car which had two further occupants.

Following the attack, a passing woman approached the two victims to ensure their welfare.

In a separate incident at the junction of St Julian’s Lane and Kingston Lane around 11.15pm, a 23-year-old man was approached by five youths who had just exited a small black car – believed to be the same vehicle from the previous incident.

He was punched to the face and head, and had his phone, wallet, and rucksack containing clothes and medication, stolen.

The vehicle headed north up Kingston Lane.

At least two of the five suspects are described as white, in their late teens, and wearing hooded jackets. One of them wore a black North Face jacket with the hood up, and a second had blond hair.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about either incident – or anyone with any dash cam or CCTV footage which may have captured vital evidence – to come forward.

Officers are also urging residents in the area to keep an eye out for any stolen items of low value which may have been discarded.

You can report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47200172456.