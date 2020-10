Kieran Smith, who is 13-years-old, was last seen at an address in Grange Park on Friday (02/10).

Police are concerned about his welfare and would urge anyone who has seen him to call us.

He is described as white, slim and 5′ 10″ tall with dark short hair. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black sweatshirt.

If anyone has seen him, or knows where he is, please call Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 54200098979229.