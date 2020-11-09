Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Kingsley Romeril who missing from Ascot

Kingsley Romeril, aged 48, was last seen at 7.30pm today (8/11) in Truss Hill Road, Ascot.

He is a white man who is of a slim build with brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a shirt, jumper and blue winter coat.

Kingsley is known to frequent an area around London Heathrow and could be near Crowthorne.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Rich Jarvis, based at Reading police station, said: “We are growing concerned for the welfare of Kingsley, and police are trying to locate him.

“Kingsley, if you see this appeal then please get in touch with the police or your family, as we are very concerned about you.

“If anyone thinks they may have seen Kingsley, or has any information on where he could be, please contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101, and quoting reference 43200365454.”