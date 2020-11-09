Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 15 year old girl from Batley

Georgia Fennell, 15, from Batley was last seen on Briarmans Road in Batley at 7.30pm yesterday evening (8 November.)

She is described as a white female, 5ft6 tall, straight shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

Georgia was previously reported missing on Saturday but was found safe and well on Sunday afternoon.

Police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1649 of 8 November