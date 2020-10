She was last seen on October 1 when she left her address in Totton but it is believed she could be in the Eastleigh area.

When last seen, she was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms with white writing down the side, a black vest top with a unicorn on it and a black hoodie.

If you think you know of Violet’s whereabouts or recognise her description, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200381523.