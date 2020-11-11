Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following late night collision in Canterbury

A dark coloured Dacia Logan car was travelling along St George’s Place at around 10.15pm on Wednesday 4 November 2020 when it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on the carriageway.

The pedestrian, a 20-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a London hospital by air ambulance, where he subsequently died.

Following the death, an investigation has been launched by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), who would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision.

Witnesses should call SCIU on 01622 798538 or email [email protected] quoting MD/98/20.