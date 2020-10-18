Police are appealing for witnesses after a mountain bike was stolen from a 16-year-old boy in Southampton
A former West Mercia Police officer who sexually assaulted two young girls on board a train has been sentenced
Leighton Phillips, 34, and of Forest road, Shropshire, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault at Swansea Crown Court on 18 September...
A devastated mother has slammed the sentence handed to the paedophile who raped her five-year-old daughter after he walked free from court with community service.
A devastated mother has slammed the sentence handed to the paedophile who raped her five-year-old daughter after he walked free from court with community...
One million pensioners to benefit from £140 winter bill discount
Around a million pensioners across the UK will receive £140 off their fuel bills, thanks to government efforts working with energy firms to cut their costs...
A woman has been handed a life sentence for murdering a vulnerable man in Derby earlier this year
Magdalena Kissova was sentenced at Derby Crown Court today, where Her Honour Judge Nirmal Shant QC told her she will serve at least 24 years before she can...
Three men have been rushed to hospital after a triple stabbing in #Poplar, East-London
Met Police were called at 7:40pm to Three Colt Street, E14, and found three men suffering stab wounds. Their conditions are not believed to be...
A suspected county lines drug dealer has appeared in court following his arrest in Folkestone
Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team made the arrest in Brockman Road on Tuesday 13 October 2020 during enquiries into alleged drug dealing in the...
Twitter down for many users due to issues with internal systems
Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 55 000 users were facing issues with Twitter.Twitter Inc said on Thursday its social networking site...
Police are dealing with a collision were the driver has blown over four times the legal limit
Officers from Surrey Roads Policing dealing with this collision in Ewell. The driver has blown a breath alcohol reading of 147u/g – the...
Manhunt for Escaped prisoner from HMP Ford, If you see him call 999
Police are searching for Jay Davis, who is wanted for absconding from Ford Prison. Jay, 33, is reported to have gone missing around 8am on Monday (12 October)...
A man has been charged in connection with a series of high-value burglaries in December 2019 following an investigation by the Met’s Flying Squad
Alessandro Maltese was returned to the UK via Heathrow on Thursday, 15 October following his arrest in Italy under a European Arrest Warrant earlier...
Four sentenced for honey-trap robberies in Sheffield
Four people, who targeted students in a series of robberies in Sheffield city centre, have been sentenced to a total of over eight years in prison. The three...
Kensworth murder: Two men arrested after woman found dead in Bedfordshire village
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat in Kensworth. The fire service was called to reports of an alarm...
Identity of man sought in connection to assault on bus driver
Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection to an assault in the Totley area of Sheffield. ...
Officers are investigating a report that a teenage girl was pushed to the floor by a man, who then robbed her of her shoes
CCTV images of a motorist who could have information that can help Kent Police investigate a robbery have been released. Officers are investigating a report...
A 17-year-old has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Louis Johnson at East Croydon station
A violent youth associated to gangs stabbed a 16-year-old boy to death during rush hour at a busy commuter station has today been convicted of murder. A 17...
A drugs trafficker has admitted posting dozens of packages of Class A drugs around the world
Mubinar Rahman, 25, is believed to have posted 104 packages with MDMA in to global destinations. NCA investigators searched his home in Henry Nelson Street...
Student at Bay CE Secondary school tests positive for Covid-19
The Bay CE Secondary school in Sandown on the Isle of Wight alerted parents that a Year 8 cohort student tested positive for coronavirus this week. In a...
Emergency services scrambled to person in the water in Canterbury
Police Fire and Paramedics have all been scrambled to reports of a person fallen into the Great Stour river opposite the Millers Arms in Canterbury this...
Well done to the Op Venice team who “were in the right place at the right time to arrest the driver”
A man wanted for dangerous driving was arrested by officers after he attempted to evade capture by driving 80mph in a 30mph zone and mounting pavements...
Detectives hail Good Samaritan who bravely intervened after knife-wielding thug carried out city centre attack
Anthony Stephenson (pictured) has been jailed for six years after the assault in Newcastle in 2019 Detectives have hailed a Good Samaritan who bravely...
Victim named and arrests made in Bromley and Northolt following Telford shooting
The victim of the shooting in Telford on Tuesday (13 October) has been named as Tamba Momodou, a 20 year-old man from Telford. Four men and two boys have now...
Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Far Gosford Street in Coventry
The 18-year-old was sat in a Vauxhall Corsa when he was shot at around 11.45pm on Friday . He turned up at hospital a short time later, where he was treated...
Three men, who were travelling in the vehicle, behaved in a threatening way towards a woman in Dartford
Information is sought after a woman was threatened by the occupants of a van in Dartford. The victim has reported that at around 6.25am on Wednesday 14...
Wiltshire Police’s newly formed Fortitude teams have already begun to make a difference
The proactive response unit, which was launched at the start of the week, has taken action against prolific and serious offenders as part of a concerted long...
Police in Kent have charged a man following a serious knife attack in Dover
A suspect has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a man was seriously injured in Dover. Kent Police was called at 9.40am on Tuesday 6 October...