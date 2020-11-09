Police are appealing for witnesses after a security guard was assaulted in Wicksteed Park, Kettering

The incident took place between 7.50pm and 8.20pm on Saturday, November 7, when the security guard – a man in his 40s – challenged two teenage boys while on patrol in the park, which was closed.

After asking the boys to leave the park, the man was punched in the face and hit about the head, causing him to fall. Once on the ground, the offenders continued to assault him, and as a result, he sustained facial injuries.

Both offenders were aged 15 to 17 years and rode off on bicycles in the direction of Paradise Lane.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 20000589971. Or alternatively, if you wish to stay anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.