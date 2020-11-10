Police are appealing for witnesses after a single vehicle collision in Tadley left a man with serious injuries

The collision took place on the A340 near Pamber End, Tadley, at around 1.45pm on 8 November.

A blue VW Golf was driving on the A340 when it left the road and veered into a ditch.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Frimley Park Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help.

Police are looking to hear from anyone who saw a blue VW Golf driving on the A340 before the collision.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you witnessed a VW Golf driving dangerously?