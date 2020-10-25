The collision, involving a blue Volkswagen Golf and a blue Volkswagen Sharan, took place around 8.45pm on Saturday evening on the Guildford Road.

Two men, the driver and the passenger from the Golf and both in their 20s, were sadly declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time.

The road remains closed while emergency services, including fire and ambulance crews, deal with the incident.

We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly anyone with dashcam footage, or who may have any other information, to come forward as soon as possible. We would particularly like to speak to a man and a woman in a small white vehicle who stopped immediately after the collision took place but left before we could speak to them.

If you can help, please contact us quoting incident reference PR/P20247839 via webchat on our website surrey.police.uk or by calling us on 101.