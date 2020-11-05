Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision in south east London

At approximately 8.20amon Monday, 26 October, an HGV collided with a car on the A102 northbound at the Blackwall Tunnel South Approach in Greenwich. The car subsequently collided with a second lorry.

Officers, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The driver of the car was taken by the LAS to an east London hospital; he continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on dash cam.

Anyone with information is asked to email the Met’s Prosecutions Team quoting reference Cad 1307/26Oct.