Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Hayling Island

The single vehicle collision took place just before 7.30am this morning, 10 October, on West Lane just south of Daw Lane.

The vehicle, a black Mazda 2, was travelling northbound on West Lane when it was in collision with a tree.

Despite best efforts of the emergency services the driver, a 20-year-old man from Hayling Island, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are investigating the circumstances of this incident and would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicle before the collision.

Police would also like to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage that may help enquiries.