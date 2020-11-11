Police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary which occurred in Reading

The incident took place on Monday (9/11) at about 8.50pm at an address in Elm Park Road.

A group of three men knocked on the door of the property and when the victim opened the door, they were threatened with weapons which are believed to be a gun and a machete.

The offenders stole a safe and smashed the phone of another occupant of the house before assaulting him. He was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining a head injury and has since been discharged.

The victims are a man and a woman, both aged in their twenties.

Two of the offenders were black men with a slim to medium build. All the offenders were wearing hooded tops and bandanas over their faces.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Alexander Willis, based at Reading police station, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victims.

“I would like to speak to anyone who has any information which could relate to this incident.

“If you have any details which you think could be relevant to our investigation, I would ask you to get in touch by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43200368154.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”