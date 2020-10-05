Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of grievous bodily harm in Maidenhead

At around 9pm on Friday (2/10) there was an altercation between a group of men outside The Boundary Arms in Pinkneys Road.

The victim, a man in his thirties, sustained a stab wound to the lower back. He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

A 20-year-old man and two 21-year-old men, all from Maidenhead were arrested in connection with this incident and have since been released on police bail.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Danielle Franklin-Mitchell, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnesses this incident, or who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“I’d also ask any motorists who were in the local area around 9pm on Friday to check dash-cam footage I case it has captured something that could assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online. Please quote reference 43200310652.