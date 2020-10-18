Police are appealing to the public to help identify a man in connection with an incident where an aerosol can was set alight and thrown into a bus in south London

On Thursday, 13 August at approximately 2.20pm a man, who was with a group of friends, boarded a route 151 bus at Crown Road bus stop, near Sutton High Street, travelling towards Shotfield.

The man and his friends did not tap in and pay, the bus driver challenged the group. The man then got off the bus, ignited an aerosol can and threw it into the cab of the bus, through the driver’s window. He then ran away from the scene.

Thankfully the driver was not injured.

Officers are today releasing a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.

PC Natalie Baynes, of the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “This was a shocking and quite frankly dangerous incident and I am very pleased the driver did not come to harm. Had the aerosol can exploded, I dread to think how serious the injuries could have been.

“I am looking to speak with anyone who can help us identify the man in this CCTV image. Likewise, if you were on board the bus and witnessed what happened, please do get in touch.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or with any information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 quoting reference 4009478/20.