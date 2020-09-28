Police are asking anyone who has been approached at a UK airport in a similar way recently to get in touch

Police at Gatwick are seeking to contact passengers at any UK airports who have recently been approached by a man seeking cash for what he says is his journey home.

On 10 September officers at the airport arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation, after reports of passengers in the North Terminal being approached and asked for small amounts of cash.

A similar report had been received on 31 August after a passenger had handed over £20 cash to a man described as white, in his forties, who said he was a language teacher, speaking several languages, had just arrived from Germany and needed the money for a bus fare to get home to the North of England.

After being interviewed over the offence on 31 August and the incidents on 10 September, the man was released on police bail until 8 October while enquiries continue.

PC Roxanne Carpenter of Sussex Police said; “We are asking anyone who has been approached at a UK airport in a similar way recently to get in touch with us.

“You can do so online or by calling 101 Sussex, quoting serial 749 of 31/08.”