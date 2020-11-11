Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing pensioner in Rothwell

David Pullan, 81, was last seen at his home on Stone Brig Lane at 3.45pm this afternoon.

He is described as a white male around 5foot tall, slim build, bald with a grey beard, he could possibly be wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured shirt, black tie, grey trousers and possibly white trainers.

Mr Pullan could appear confused, it’s thought he left the house without his coat.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1079 of 11 November