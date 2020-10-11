Police are concerned about Leo’s welfare and would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them

Officers from Wiltshire appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a man who is missing from Westbury.

Leo Barber, 26, has been missing since approximately 10.30pm on October 9.

Leo is described as mixed race, approximately 6 ft tall and of slim build. It’s believed he may have been wearing a pink bodywarmer and blue trainers. He may also be carrying a couple of bags.

We are concerned about Leo’s welfare and would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to please get in touch.

Officers are being supported by volunteers from Wiltshire Search and Rescue (WILSAR) as they conduct enquiries to locate Leo.

If you have any information that could help, please call 101 and quote log number 63 of October 10.