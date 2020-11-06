Home » Police are concerned for the welfare of Jacki Pepper who has been reported missing from Ashford
November 6, 2020

Police are concerned for the welfare of Jacki Pepper who has been reported missing from Ashford

November 6, 2020
Jacki Pepper, who is 51-years-old, was last seen in the Kennington area at around 4pm on Thursday 5 November 2020.

 

Jacki is white, around 5 foot 5 inches tall, of medium build and with long, straight blonde hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a navy blue quilted coat, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

 

Inspector Philippa Hooper of Kent Police said: ‘We are concerned for Jacki’s welfare and I would urge anyone who may have seen her or knows where she may be to call our appeal line.’

 

Anybody with information should call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 5-1451.

 