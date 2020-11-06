Police are concerned for the welfare of Jacki Pepper who has been reported missing from Ashford

Jacki Pepper, who is 51-years-old, was last seen in the Kennington area at around 4pm on Thursday 5 November 2020.

Jacki is white, around 5 foot 5 inches tall, of medium build and with long, straight blonde hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a navy blue quilted coat, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Inspector Philippa Hooper of Kent Police said: ‘We are concerned for Jacki’s welfare and I would urge anyone who may have seen her or knows where she may be to call our appeal line.’

Anybody with information should call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 5-1451.