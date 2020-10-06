Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing in 2019 in the Finsbury Park area, and detectives are appealing for assistance in tracing a man they wish to speak with in connection with the investigation

On 27 May 2019, at approximately7.50pm, a 23-year-old man was stabbed in the stairwell of a flat on Seven Sisters Road, N4.

The victim was stabbed multiple times, suffering serious injuries to his head, neck and cheek. The victim sustained life-changing injuries in the attack.

Police are looking to trace a man, believed to be aged in his 20s, in connection with the attack. The man was seen on CCTV at a bus stop near the junction of Wilberforce Road and Seven Sisters Road at around 17.45pm on 27 May 2019.

Detective Constable Tom Lynch-Lawton, of Central East CID, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a terrible attack in which the victim sustained serious injuries. We are determined to get justice for him and to make sure those responsible face the consequences of their actions.

“If you recognise the man shown in the CCTV footage, please contact police or Crimestoppers and share that information with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6589/27May19. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.