Police are dealing with a collision were the driver has blown over four times the legal limit

Officers from Surrey Roads Policing dealing with this collision in Ewell.
The driver has blown a breath alcohol reading of 147u/g – the limit is 35u/g. Thats four times the legal limit. The driver will be in custody for sometime.
Police fire and Ambulance are at the scene of a crash on the #A20 between Western Docks and Aycliffe roundabouts in #Dover. The road is likely to be closed...
London Ambulance Service say they arrived within six minutes of the call. He was treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre.
Around 30 people have taken to a north-west London street to hold a ‘block party’ on Charlton Street at the junction with Phoenix Road in #SomersTown, NW1...
Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Herne Bay. At around 10.30pm on Wednesday 14 October 2020, a black Peugeot 3008 was...
Oliver Cooper, 27, a student, of Nor’bren Avenue, Bognor, formerly of Kings Drive, Hopton, Staffs, and a former scout leader in Horsham, was found guilty...
Police are searching for Jay Davis, who is wanted for absconding from Ford Prison. Jay, 33, is reported to have gone missing around 8am on Monday (12 October)...
Officers would like to speak to the driver or passengers of a small dark coloured vehicle which was travelling on the A29 at Fairmile Bottom, near Slindon...
The National Crime Agency made arrests in connection to three separate investigations as part of Operation Stovewood, the agency’s enquiry into abuse in the...
There are long delays on the M25 anti-clockwise in Essex and Kent due to a 5 vehicle collision between J30 (A13) and J29 (Romford). Lanes 3 and 4 are currently...
The Brakenlea Care Home, owned by Brookvale Healthcare is located in Pearson Lane, Shawford, near Winchester and accommodates 25 residents in 25 single rooms...
Police discovered a motobike which had been set alight at the Netley recreation ground at around 8:35pm this evening. Hampshire Fire and Rescue were called...
Met Police were called at 7:40pm to Three Colt Street, E14, and found three men suffering stab wounds. Their conditions are not believed to be...
Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection to an assault in the Totley area of Sheffield. ...
Alessandro Maltese was returned to the UK via Heathrow on Thursday, 15 October following his arrest in Italy under a European Arrest Warrant earlier...
Officers from the Met Police were called to the Tudor Rose in Southall shortly after 6.30pm on Tuesday, 13 October. After arriving on scene, it...
The Bay CE Secondary school in Sandown on the Isle of Wight alerted parents that a Year 8 cohort student tested positive for coronavirus this week. In a...
Mubinar Rahman, 25, is believed to have posted 104 packages with MDMA in to global destinations. NCA investigators searched his home in Henry Nelson Street...
The driver of this Mini was detected driving in excess of 112mph on the A3 at Ripley by Surrey Road Cops His excuse he really needed the loo. If he had driven...
Police Fire and Paramedics have all been scrambled to reports of a person fallen into the Great Stour river opposite the Millers Arms in Canterbury this...
A police constable has been dismissed without notice after allegations of gross misconduct were proven. Police Constable Farouk Abubakar, attached to South...
Iain Edward Oliver, aged 40, of Harvil Road in Uxbridge, and James Ruggles, aged 23, of Bartram Avenue, Braintree, Essex, were both convicted at High Wycombe...
The four victims in a fatal road traffic collision on the A40 just to the west of Oxford have today (15/10) been formally identified. Zoe Powell, aged 29, from...
A woman has been charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, following an incident on Tuesday (13/10) in Benson, near...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire on Berwick Way in Sevenoaks. Two fire engines were sent to the scene, and crews arrived to smoke...
Four people, who targeted students in a series of robberies in Sheffield city centre, have been sentenced to a total of over eight years in prison. The three...
