BREAKING Ewell SURREY

October 17, 2020
1 Min Read
Police are dealing with a collision were the driver has blown over four times the legal limit
Officers from Surrey Roads Policing  dealing with this collision in Ewell.

 

 

The driver has blown a breath alcohol reading of 147u/g – the limit is 35u/g. Thats four times the legal limit. The driver will be in custody for sometime.

