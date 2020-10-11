Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl missing from Swindon

Chloe Songhurst, 17, has been reported missing from the Old Town area today (11/10).

She is described as white, approximately 5 ft 4 inches tall, of slim build, with long dark wavy hair. She is wearing a light grey puffa jacket with a fur hood, a black t-shirt with a red and green emblem, black leggings and black trainers.

We have concerns about Chloe’s welfare, and officers are currently conducting extensive searches in the Old Town and Wichelstowe areas to try and locate her.

We’d urge anyone with information to call 999 immediately and quote log number 102 of today.