Police are investigating an incident in Falkland Road, Chandlers Ford after a man indecently exposed himself to a child

The child ran to a friends house away from the man and alerted the parents.

The child was walking past the North End Nature Reserve at approximately 3.20pm on Monday 5th October when a white man described in his 40’s, 5Ft 8inch and wearing a face covering dropped his trousers and exposed himself to the child.

Police are carrying out further enquires and are keen to hear from anyone who saw a man matching the description in the area on the 5th October in the afternoon.

Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to police.

Officers are aware of similar incidents taking place in the area and are trying to establish if they are linked.