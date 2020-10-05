Police are issuing an urgent drugs warning following the tragic deaths of four young people over the weekend

Investigations have been launched after two women, both aged 18, and a 21-year-old man died in Newcastle. An 18-year-old man has also died in Washington.

Drugs are suspected to have been a factor in these deaths.

Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved. Post-mortems are due to take place but officers want to warn the public about the danger of taking drugs.

Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison said:

“First and foremost, our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have sadly died.

“Although our investigations are still at a very early stage and we continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, we are warning people against taking drugs.

“We would urge anybody thinking about taking drugs to please not take the risk. The consequences could cost you your life.

“If anyone has any information about who has supplied the drugs in question then we would also encourage them to contact us at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone who has information about the drugs should still contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting references 181 03/10/20, 660 03/10/20, 222/227 04/10/20, 483 04/10/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who has taken these drugs and needs emergency medical attention should always call 999.