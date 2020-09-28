Can you help find missing Darren, from Southampton?

The 16-year-old was last seen in Southcliff Road on Saturday night, around 11pm.

Police and his family are understandably concerned for his welfare and have been making enquiries since then.

Police are now turning to the public for assistance locating Daren.

He is described as being black, around 5ft 10ins tall, and of medium build. He has a short black afro, and was last seen wearing a grey, long-sleeved Puma top and back jeans.

It is believed he will still be in the Southampton area.

Anyone who sees Darren, or who may have information about his whereabout should call 101, quoting 44200374933.