BREAKING CAMDEN LONDON

October 17, 2020
1 Min Read
Around 30 people have taken to a north-west London street to hold a ‘block party’ on Charlton Street at the junction with Phoenix Road in #SomersTown, NW1. Police are on scene dispersing the crowd.

