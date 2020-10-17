Around 30 people have taken to a north-west London street to hold a ‘block party’ on Charlton Street at the junction with Phoenix Road in #SomersTown, NW1. Police are on scene dispersing the crowd.
Police are on scene dispersing the crowd
Police are dealing with a collision were the driver has blown over four times the legal limit
Officers from Surrey Roads Policing dealing with this collision in Ewell. The driver has blown a breath alcohol reading of 147u/g – the...
A man whose punch led to the death of a 50-year-old man has been jailed
The victim, Jentilal Deugi, was involved in a disagreement with a group of men in Redcar Road, Leicester, on Sunday 31 May. During the incident Mr Deugi...
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the #A20 the road has been closed
Police fire and Ambulance are at the scene of a crash on the #A20 between Western Docks and Aycliffe roundabouts in #Dover. The road is likely to be closed...
A former West Sussex scout leader has been sent to prison for offences of voyeurism and a sexual assault, involving young children at scouting camps he helped to run
Oliver Cooper, 27, a student, of Nor’bren Avenue, Bognor, formerly of Kings Drive, Hopton, Staffs, and a former scout leader in Horsham, was found guilty...
Manhunt for Escaped prisoner from HMP Ford, If you see him call 999
Police are searching for Jay Davis, who is wanted for absconding from Ford Prison. Jay, 33, is reported to have gone missing around 8am on Monday (12 October)...
Police are seeking the driver of a vehicle who may have witnessed a fatal collision on the A29.
Officers would like to speak to the driver or passengers of a small dark coloured vehicle which was travelling on the A29 at Fairmile Bottom, near Slindon...
Officers looking into allegations of child abuse in Rotherham have made another series of arrests.
The National Crime Agency made arrests in connection to three separate investigations as part of Operation Stovewood, the agency’s enquiry into abuse in the...
Five vehicle collision on the M25 causes 8 miles traffic jam between Essex and Kent
There are long delays on the M25 anti-clockwise in Essex and Kent due to a 5 vehicle collision between J30 (A13) and J29 (Romford). Lanes 3 and 4 are currently...
A Care home in the heart of Hampshire has spoken out after 35 Covid-19 tests were prepared for the laboratory but the courier service did not show up to transport the 35 tests, meaning they were to be disposed of
The Brakenlea Care Home, owned by Brookvale Healthcare is located in Pearson Lane, Shawford, near Winchester and accommodates 25 residents in 25 single rooms...
Arson probe launched after motorbike is torched in Southampton
Police discovered a motobike which had been set alight at the Netley recreation ground at around 8:35pm this evening. Hampshire Fire and Rescue were called...
Three men have been rushed to hospital after a triple stabbing in #Poplar, East-London
Met Police were called at 7:40pm to Three Colt Street, E14, and found three men suffering stab wounds. Their conditions are not believed to be...
Identity of man sought in connection to assault on bus driver
Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection to an assault in the Totley area of Sheffield. ...
A man has been charged in connection with a series of high-value burglaries in December 2019 following an investigation by the Met’s Flying Squad
Alessandro Maltese was returned to the UK via Heathrow on Thursday, 15 October following his arrest in Italy under a European Arrest Warrant earlier...
The owner of an event venue in west London has been reported for consideration of a £10,000 fixed penalty notice, after they allowed a wedding reception to go ahead that attracted more than 100 people
Officers from the Met Police were called to the Tudor Rose in Southall shortly after 6.30pm on Tuesday, 13 October. After arriving on scene, it...
Student at Bay CE Secondary school tests positive for Covid-19
The Bay CE Secondary school in Sandown on the Isle of Wight alerted parents that a Year 8 cohort student tested positive for coronavirus this week. In a...
A drugs trafficker has admitted posting dozens of packages of Class A drugs around the world
Mubinar Rahman, 25, is believed to have posted 104 packages with MDMA in to global destinations. NCA investigators searched his home in Henry Nelson Street...
Needing the Loo excuse doesn’t wash with traffic cops in Surrey
The driver of this Mini was detected driving in excess of 112mph on the A3 at Ripley by Surrey Road Cops His excuse he really needed the loo. If he had driven...
Emergency services scrambled to person in the water in Canterbury
Police Fire and Paramedics have all been scrambled to reports of a person fallen into the Great Stour river opposite the Millers Arms in Canterbury this...
Police officer who harassed crime victim sacked
A police constable has been dismissed without notice after allegations of gross misconduct were proven. Police Constable Farouk Abubakar, attached to South...
Two men have been convicted for obstructing a highway in Denham, Buckinghamshire
Iain Edward Oliver, aged 40, of Harvil Road in Uxbridge, and James Ruggles, aged 23, of Bartram Avenue, Braintree, Essex, were both convicted at High Wycombe...
The four victims in a fatal road traffic collision on the A40 just to the west of Oxford have been formally identified
The four victims in a fatal road traffic collision on the A40 just to the west of Oxford have today (15/10) been formally identified. Zoe Powell, aged 29, from...
Yvonne Dutton from Wallingford has been charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon charge
A woman has been charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, following an incident on Tuesday (13/10) in Benson, near...
No casualties after blaze rips through Sevenoaks flat
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire on Berwick Way in Sevenoaks. Two fire engines were sent to the scene, and crews arrived to smoke...
Four sentenced for honey-trap robberies in Sheffield
Four people, who targeted students in a series of robberies in Sheffield city centre, have been sentenced to a total of over eight years in prison. The three...
Three men, who were travelling in the vehicle, behaved in a threatening way towards a woman in Dartford
Information is sought after a woman was threatened by the occupants of a van in Dartford. The victim has reported that at around 6.25am on Wednesday 14...