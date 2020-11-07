Police are searching for Clayton McCalman, who is wanted having absconded from Ford Prison whilst serving a ten-year jail term for who tried to stash a loaded pistol in Mitcham Common.

The 32-year-old left HMP Ford between 5am and midday on Monday 2 November, and his direction of travel is unknown.

He is heavily linked to the London area, and anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, but to dial 999 immediately.

Or, if you have any information about where he could be, you can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 0607 of 02/11.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.