Police are seeking the driver of a car which hit a cyclist in Rustington and drove off

On the morning of Monday 28 September, the man aged 33 was cycling in Rustington near the Allangate Estate and Angmering railway station, when he was hit by a silver BMW 5 or 7 series, with blacked out windows and a front grille with red and blue lines, which looked like a AC Schnitzer-style grille.

The car drove off and the man was left with a knee injury.

Detective Constable Andrea Watts said; “From witness accounts it is clear that the car was deliberately driven at the cyclist and and we want to trace both the car and its driver and any other occupants.

“If you have any information please contact us, either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 743 of 28/09.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”