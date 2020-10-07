Police are treating it as a hate crime and offences of this nature will not be tolerated

A CCTV image of a person officers would like to speak to after a woman was assaulted in Reading has been released by Police.

Between 6am and 6.30am on Tuesday 8 September, the victim, a 69-year-old woman, was walking in Kingsley Close when she heard an argument. A woman, who the victim did not know, then knocked her to the ground, sat on her and pinned her arms down.

The victim, who was able to get up and walk away, was then followed back to her property by the offender, who entered and refused to leave until the victim was able to phone police.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident which did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer PC Jo Snijder, based at Reading police station, said: “We are releasing a CCTV image as part of our ongoing investigation in to this incident. The victim was then followed in to her property, a place she should expect to feel safe. We would like to speak to anyone who recognises the woman shown in the image, as she may have information which could assist officers.

“Due to comments made to the victim during the incident about gender identity, we are treating it as a hate crime and offences of this nature will not be tolerated.”

If you have any information about the incident or recognise the person in the CCTV image please call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference 43200280941.

If you do not wish to speak to police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.