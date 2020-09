Police were called at 7.48pm to Harrow Road #W10 to reports of a man suffering from a stab injury. Officers attended with LAS. Police are working to establish how and where the victim sustained his injury.

The victim has been taken to hospital while Police await official confirmation, at this stage his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made and enquiries continue. A number of crime scenes are in place and enquiries continue.