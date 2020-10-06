Detectives investigating the murder of 18-year-old Kamal Nuur in Islington last month have made two arrests as they continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

On Tuesday, 6 October officers arrested an 18-year-old male, and a 17-year-old female, on suspicion of murder.

Both were taken to a north London police station where they remain at this time.

Searches are ongoing at a number of addresses across London.

Police were called at 8pm on Monday, 14 September to North Road, N7, after a male was found suffering from stab injuries.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but despite their best efforts, Kamal was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Thursday, 17 September confirmed that Kamal died as a result of stab wounds inflicted in the attack.

Police believe that Kamal was chased and attacked in Goodinge Close, N7 just off North Road by two male suspects who then fled in the direction of York Way.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge, leading the investigation, said: “Kamal’s death has shocked the local community, he was a young man who was brutally attacked. His family are devastated and struggling to come to terms with why he was targeted.

“While we have had great assistance from the public to date, I believe some people who are yet to come forward hold key information about the murder and we continue to appeal for help to identify two males captured on CCTV fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

“We are determined to identify and apprehend everyone involved in this attack. There should be no hiding place for people who plan and carry out such appalling acts of violence.

“Any information can be provided in the strictest confidence and can even be give anonymously via Crimestoppers. If you can help please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call the incident room on 0208 358 033 or 101 ref CAD 7154/14Sep.