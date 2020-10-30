Police charge Leicester Man with Terror offences

A 27 year old man from Great Glen in Leicester has today (Thursday, October 29) appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court charged with seven offences under the Terrorism Act.
Hisham Chaudhary (04/02/1993), of Chestnut Drive, was arrested and detained under the Terrorism Act on the morning of Thursday October 22, 2020 following an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, supported by Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands and Leicestershire Police.
Chaudhary is charged with the following offences:
•Four offences of disseminating a terrorist publication, contrary to section 2(1) of the Terrorism Act 2006.
•One offence of membership of a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 11(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.
•Two offences of entering a funding arrangement, contrary to section 17 of the Terrorism Act 2000
He has been remanded in custody to appear before the Central Criminal Court on November 6.
A 29 year old woman from Leicester was also arrested in connection with this investigation. She has since been released without charge.