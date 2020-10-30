Police charge Leicester Man with Terror offences

A 27 year old man from Great Glen in Leicester has today (Thursday, October 29) appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court charged with seven offences under the Terrorism Act.

Hisham Chaudhary (04/02/1993), of Chestnut Drive, was arrested and detained under the Terrorism Act on the morning of Thursday October 22, 2020 following an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, supported by Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands and Leicestershire Police.