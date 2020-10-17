People who have been told to self-isolate through NHS Test and Trace could have their contact details shared with police.
Police could have COVID-19 details passed to them
Wiltshire Police’s newly formed Fortitude teams have already begun to make a difference
The proactive response unit, which was launched at the start of the week, has taken action against prolific and serious offenders as part of a concerted long...
Police in Kent have charged a man following a serious knife attack in Dover
A suspect has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a man was seriously injured in Dover. Kent Police was called at 9.40am on Tuesday 6 October...
Two more arrests have been made in an ongoing money laundering investigation
The man, aged 24 from Birmingham, was stopped at the Port of Dover on 21 June 2020 after being unable to account for having more than £40,000 in his...
A pub in Harlow has had its licence suspended following concerns about its links to alleged drug activity
The White Horse in Old Road was one of 18 addresses in Harlow that were raided on Thursday 8 October. The operation resulted in 19 arrests. Seven people have...
Statements from Chief Constable Kier Pritchard and Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire and Swindon Angus Macpherson below following the retirement of Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey
Statements from Chief Constable Kier Pritchard and Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire and Swindon Angus Macpherson below following the retirement of...
An Iranian national who ran a financial services company designed to get around financial sanctions on Iran, has been sentenced in the US after being arrested and extradited from the UK
An Iranian national who ran a financial services company designed to get around financial sanctions on Iran, has been sentenced in the US after being arrested...
Met custody Sergeant sack for racial slur in a pub
A police sergeant has been dismissed following the conclusion of a misconduct hearing on Thursday, 15 October. Sgt Paul Robinson, attached to Met Detention...
Officers investigating a serious assault on a police officer yesterday have charged a man
Timothy Walsh, aged 51, of Portswood Road, Southampton, has been charged with attempted murder on one officer and attempted section 18 GBH on a second officer...
Det Sgt Nick Bailey has announced he is leaving Wiltshire Police
In a series of Tweets this afternoon, Det Sgt Bailey – who was poisoned in the Salisbury Novichok attack – said: “After 18 years in the...
Two men and a woman have been charged in connection with the murder of Liam Dent in Chessington in the summer of 2019
Martin Eastwood, 20 of no fixed address will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 16 October. Daniel Morris, 21 of no fixed address is...
Kent school issues stranger danger warning
Stranger Danger Awareness Whitstable junior school have been informed of an incident on Thursday at 5.30pm in the Greenhill area, where a girl was followed by...
Officers investigating an assault on farmland near Chippenham are appealing for information
At approximately 11am on October 3, a woman and her friend trespassed on private farmland in Luckington, wrongly believing there was a fox hunt in progress. ...
Evil child killer Roy Whiting feared he would be killed after being brutally attacked in prison with makeshift blades
Roy Whiting feared he would be killed after being brutally attacked in prison with makeshift blades. Pictured is the extent of the injuries suffered by the...
Thousands of pounds of damage cause by flooding in Crawley
At least 17 homes have been flooded after a large water main burst in #Crawley. The burst led to significant flooding, approx 30cm deep, across a large area...
Police are searching for a young man who attempted to rob two men in a Horsham street
At about 10pm on Monday 5 October in Station Road, Horsham, near the junction with Depot Road, the suspect approached the pair, both in their twenties, as they...
Members of an organised crime group involved in the supply of class A drugs in Bournemouth and Poole have been jailed
Jose Ivo Ferreira, aged 30 and of no fixed abode, Dean Wesley Lovell, aged 30 and of Cull Close, Poole, and Fleur Marie Newman, aged 28 and of Ripon Road...
A man from Tameside has been jailed for fraud offences
In May 2019, Greater Manchester Police received five reports regarding investments made through Sam Whittingslow (19/02/1991) of Brabyns Road, Hyde. An...
A Redditch man who admitted shining a laser pen at a helicopter has been jailed for four months
Alexandru Gheorghe, of Heronfield Close, appeared at Warwick Crown Court in relation to an incident in Warwick earlier this year. At around 10.20pm on 6...
Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Maidstone
At 11.15pm on Thursday 15 October 2020, a black Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision with a yellow Triumph motorcycle on London Road near its junction...
EOD called to Spalding after three men injured in an explosion
Police have sealed off a road and called in specialist EOD officers following an incident in Gedney Drove, Spalding At 10.53am Officers were called following ...
Appeal to Trace Missing Leeds Man Macauley Racz
Police are appealing for anyone who sees a missing Leeds man to get in contact. Macauley Racz, 25, was last seen on Main Street, Garforth at 320pm on...
Serving West Midlands Police officer charged with assault
The CPS has authorised the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to charge Declan Jones, a West Midlands Police Officer, with three counts of common...
Witnesses sought after road rage attack in Tunbridge Wells
The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Friday 16 October 2020 in Liptraps Lane. It is alleged there was altercation involving the occupants of two...
Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from Milton Keynes
Peter Hodge, aged 32, is wanted in connection with multiple counts of malicious communications, assault and making threats to kill which have happened...