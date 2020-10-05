It marks five years since 80-year-old Tommy Ward was assaulted in his home in Maltby, Rotherham.

On 1 October 2015, emergency services were called to Tommy’s home on Salisbury Road. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police discovered that a safety deposit box containing around £30,000 was taken from Tommy’s home and enquiries began to identify those involved.

Sadly, Tommy died several months later, on Tuesday 23 February 2016. It was determined that he died as a result of the injuries he suffered during the assault.

Detectives launched a murder investigation and over the last four years, numerous people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including murder, robbery and aggravated burglary.

Detective Inspector Lee Nesbeth, who is now the deputy senior investigating officer, has issued a fresh appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “This was a vicious attack on a defenceless, elderly man, which ultimately resulted in him losing his life. Tommy’s death sent shockwaves throughout the Maltby community, which is incredibly tight-knit, and we have worked unrelentingly over the last five years to identify those responsible for this crime.

“I want to remind the public of this horrific act of violence on the five-year anniversary of that first phone call to emergency services, and I’m appealing to anyone out there that may still hold information about what happened to come forward.

“There are individuals out there who know what happened to Tommy and there are still people yet to talk to police about what they know.

“I’d ask those people to think about Tommy’s family – his loved ones, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They have fought for five years for answers, to find out what happened to him. They are desperate to know why someone would want to harm Tommy.

“This remains an active investigation with specially trained officers in regular contact with Tommy’s family. Those officers and I want to give his family the answers they rightly deserve, to get some justice for their loved one.

“I’d urge anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting a new reference number of 202 of 28 September 2020.