Police given more time to quiz West Midlands man suspected of Terrorism

A man who was arrested in Wednesbury by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is due to appear at court charged with terrorism offences.

Nuh Raheel, 19 of Wednesbury was charged on Sunday, 18 October with seven counts of possession of articles for terrorist purposes, contrary to section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 October.

On Tuesday, 13 October, Met Counter Terrorism Command detectives, assisted by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Police, arrested a 19-year-old in Wednesbury under section 41 of the Terrorism Act. He was taken to a south London police station.

On Wednesday, 14 October, a warrant of further detention was obtained at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, allowing officers to detain the man in custody until Tuesday, 20 October.