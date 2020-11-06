Police have arrested a man after a hammer attack at Seven Sisters tube station leaves man with a fractured skull

An 18-year-old man has this morning (6 November) been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, in connection to an incident at Seven Sisters Underground station.

Officers were called to the station shortly after 8pm on Thursday 29 October following reports that two men had been struck on the head with a hammer in an unprovoked attack.

Both men were taken to hospital, where one received treatment for a fractured skull. Thankfully, their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or changing.

The 18-year-old man has been taken to police custody this morning for questioning.

Detective Inspector Gary Pinner said: “This was a shocking and unprovoked attack, and we have been working tirelessly to identify the person responsible.

“This morning’s arrest is a pleasing development in our investigation, and I’d like to thank the media and the public for their support in sharing our CCTV appeal last week.

“Any witnesses who haven’t already spoken to police can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 455 of 29/10/20. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”