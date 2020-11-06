Police have charged a man in connection with an incident of arson in Maidenhead and he’s been remanded to piron

Kamran Ali, aged 22, of Bromford Lane, Birmingham was charged with two counts of criminal damage and one count each of arson with intent to endanger life, having an article with the intent to destroy/damage property, common assault, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

It is in connection with an incident that took place on Monday (2/11) in Moor Lane.

No one was injured during the incident.

Ali was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 7 December.