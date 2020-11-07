Police have charged a man wanted in connection with the Crowne Plaza hotel murder earlier this year



Ceasar Bello, also known as Peace, was wanted for the murder of Panashe Bako at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Holliday Street, Birmingham on 22 July.



Bello, aged 18, from no fixed address, went on the run in July but handed himself in yesterday, (7 November) and was later charged with murder, robbery and assault.



He’s due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court this morning (7 November).



Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from our homicide team, said: “This is a significant step forward in our investigation into the tragic killing of Panashe.



“His family and friends are been kept updated at what I know remain an extremely difficult time for them.”

