Police have charged Michelle Meade a Gym owner for breaching coronavirus legislation

Officers attended The Ripped Gym in Wych Elm, Harlow, yesterday, Thursday 5 November, and found the gym open.

After attempts to engage with the owner failed, she was arrested and subsequently charged with failing to comply with a direction to close premises under the Coronavirus Act 2020.

Michelle Meade, 45, of John Eliot Close, Waltham Abbey, is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today, Friday 6 November 2020