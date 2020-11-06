Home » Police have charged Michelle Meade a Gym owner for breaching coronavirus legislation


November 6, 2020
A gym owner has charged with failing to comply with coronavirus legislation.

Officers attended The Ripped Gym in Wych Elm, Harlow, yesterday, Thursday 5 November, and found the gym open.
After attempts to engage with the owner failed, she was arrested and subsequently charged with failing to comply with a direction to close premises under the Coronavirus Act 2020.
 

Michelle Meade, 45, of John Eliot Close, Waltham Abbey, is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today, Friday 6 November 2020