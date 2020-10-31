 Police have charged two after cash seizure at Port of Dover

Two men have been charged by Kent Police after more than £150,000 in cash is reported to have been found concealed in two vehicles at the Port of Dover.

At approximately 6.30pm on Saturday 24 October 2020 Border Force officers stopped two vehicles that were heading out of the UK. Following searches, Border Force officers are said to have found £110,000 in the van and £50,000 in the car.

Albert Murataj, 34, and Elton Allaraj, 30, both of Garden Close, Maidstone were arrested as part of enquiries and charged with concealing criminal property.

Both men appeared at Medway Magistrates Court on Monday 26 October 2020 and have since been released on bail. They are next due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 23 November 2020.