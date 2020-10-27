The incident occurred at the bike rack on Monday 5 October 2020 between 3pm and 4pm and allegedly involved two men snapping locks off the cycles and stealing them.

The incident was captured on CCTV

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Shane Burgess or email shane.burgess@northyorkshire.pnn. police .uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12200175054 when passing on information.