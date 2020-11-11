Police have launched an investigation after an armed robbery attempt in Maidstone

An appeal has been issued by Police following a report of an attempted armed robbery in Kingswood, near Maidstone.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on Tuesday 10 November 2020 at a takeaway shop in Cayser Drive.

It is alleged a man threatened members of staff with a weapon and demanded they open the cash till.

The employees did not open the till and the man left empty-handed in the direction of Holly Tree Close.

The suspect is described as being white, between 20 and 30 years of age and of slim build. He was wearing a red hooded top with the hood up and matching bottoms, gloves and a red facemask.

Detective Inspector Darren Reynolds of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad said: ‘While investigators are completing enquiries in the area, including the examination of CCTV footage, we would like to hear from anybody who witnessed the incident or saw the suspect in the area.

‘I would also appeal to motorists who were in Kingswood between 9pm and 10pm and residents with private CCTV, to check for any dashcam footage that may assist our investigation.’

Anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 10-1485.